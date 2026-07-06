Indiana Dad Searches for Answers 6 Years after Daughter’s Death

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A local family is searching for answers after their daughter was killed six years ago on Sunday. 30-year-old Amanda Rickard was killed as she was on her way from the July Fourth celebrations in 2020.

Her father says the family is still holding out hope that justice will be served.

“This is six years today. So we’re just wanting some closure,” Chris Barnes said, still grief-stricken. “It’s changed us forever. Just a big piece gone.”

Rickard was stabbed multiple times inside a house on Arthur Avenue on the west side of Indianapolis.

The stabbing happened in the early morning of July 5th 2020.

She was able to find help from a neighbor who got her to the hospital. But she later died on the operating table.

To Barnes’ knowledge, only one person has ever been questioned. No arrests have been made.

He is now begging for whoever did this, or whoever knows who did this, to come forward.

“Six years have passed, people’s aged, you know, they’ve got more experience in life and they know what’s right, what’s wrong. Just come forward, somebody has either heard or seen, witnessed, you know, just somebody say something. That’s all we’re asking,” he said.

Barnes remembers his daughter as being outgoing and loving with an infectious laugh.

He says until someone is held accountable, hope is all they have.

“I pray a lot. He knows and justice will be done. We know that eventually,” he said.

This case is not closed. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.