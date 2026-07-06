Indy Leaders Confront Why Conflicts Turn into Gunfire

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS –Officials are confronting what they call a costly but necessary question: why some people choose gunfire to settle conflict instead of walking away.

Over the past five years, Indianapolis has directed millions of dollars into violence prevention programs through Indy Peace, an initiative under the Office of Public Health and Safety focused on reducing shootings through targeted outreach and intervention.

On Saturday, Indy Peace hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that brought together young adults ages 18 to 24 identified as being at higher risk for violence. Program manager Shardae Hoskins helped organize the event, which also connected participants with mentorship and support services.

Officials say the approach is data-driven, using shooting data to identify hot spots and individuals most at risk. Outreach workers then make direct contact in those communities to build relationships, offer conflict-resolution tools and encourage nonviolent choices.

“We look at the data, we see where shootings are happening, who is most likely to be impacted, and then we go to the people themselves and ask how we can positively engage them,” one organizer said.

Participants, including Kiwane Reed, say programs like Indy Peace have made a difference in their lives. Reed said he used to be around shootings often, but since getting involved in structured programming, he’s seen that pattern start to ease up.

Chauncey Anderson, a lead life coach with Indy Peace and Reed’s mentor, said public perception often differs from crime data. He pointed to reported declines in gun violence and said outreach teams are working to sustain those gains by helping participants become what he called “productive citizens.”

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Officials also raised concerns about youth violence during the holiday weekend, noting a teen curfew was in effect across Indianapolis.