Zero-Barrier Non-Profit Fights to Keep Homeless Out of Jail

Source: Hotels for Homeless / Hotels for Homeless

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As Indiana’s new public camping law, Senate Bill 285, officially takes effect, local law enforcement and social service agencies are shifting into a high-stakes game of coordination. The legislation bans sleeping or camping on public property across the state, making violations a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail.

However, enforcement mandates a “service-first” approach: officers must offer resources and a 48-hour warning before making an arrest. For Katie Norris, the founder and Executive Director of the Bloomington-based non-profit Hotels for Homeless, that 48-hour window is where survival happens. Norris is focusing her organization’s entire energy on rapid, boots-on-the-ground intervention.

“I accept the things I cannot change,” Norris said. “This law has taken effect… What all we can do is we can help. We can help as many people as we can.”

Hotels for Homeless is partnering directly with the Bloomington Police Department. When officers encounter individuals camping on public land, they issue the required 48-hour notice while simultaneously looping in Norris’s team.

“We can immediately start resourcing,” Norris explained. “First of all, we can come and pick them up. We can pick up all of their belongings. We can pick up their dogs. We can pick up their families… and we can help get them into a safe place while we figure out what to do.”

The organization provides immediate, zero-barrier shelter by checking individuals and families into local hotels and Airbnbs, ensuring they do not lose their worldly possessions or face incarceration simply for having nowhere to go.

The rapid-response model is nothing new for Norris, who launched the initiative in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Desperate to find shelter for a vulnerable family member and met with entirely maxed-out local shelters, Norris and her family pooled their resources to fund a 16-day hotel stay. Within those just over two weeks, free from the daily trauma of displacement, the family successfully secured a permanent lease.

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Realizing the profound gap in emergency housing, Norris posted a call-to-action on Facebook with just $20 left in her paycheck. Within a single week, community donations poured in, allowing her to shelter nearly 50 people.

Today, Hotels for Homeless has evolved into an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit, expanding past hotel rooms into temporary Airbnb rentals to accommodate larger families. They step in during deadly weather crises—sheltering 63 people during this past January’s severe freeze—and provide critical medical respite for unhoused individuals recovering from life-saving surgeries or domestic violence.

Unlike traditional programs that carry strict intake requirements, Hotels for Homeless prides itself on being entirely “zero-barrier.” “The only thing that you need to qualify for our services is that you need our services. That’s the only qualification,” Norris emphasized.

Despite being recently awarded the city’s prestigious Jack Hopkins grant, the funding operates strictly on a reimbursement basis—meaning the non-profit must raise and spend the cash upfront before seeing a dime back. Because of this, the organization remains fundamentally reliant on individual community donations.

Norris urges the public to look past the overwhelming scale of the crisis and realize the power of collective grassroots effort. “I mapped it out the other day because I was so stressed out… If everybody who had seen my video had donated a nickel, we could have covered every single family we were working with that week,” Norris said. “The best thing you can do to help those in need in our community is tell people what we’re doing. Because the more people that know, the more people can help.”

With the threat of jail time now looming larger than ever over Indiana’s unhoused population, Norris’s mission has crystallized into a singular, uncompromising directive:

“As far as Hotels for Homeless is concerned, if we have anything to do with it, not a single person in our community will be incarcerated due to homelessness.”

About Hotels For Homeless:

The mission and purpose of Hotels for Homeless (H4H) is to provide emergency housing to individuals and/or families experiencing homelessness, with special focus on those affected by or vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic. H4H is grounded in low-barrier, Housing First principles proven to reduce homelessness and preserve community resources. In addition to providing shelter in hotel rooms, H4H is committed to helping participants visualize and attain sustainable futures for themselves by utilizing a holistic care approach that integrates access to social services and community partners, fulfills essential human needs and provides continuity of care during and after program participation. Our goal is to build a sustainable program incorporating these principles into solutions for members of our community experiencing homelessness, even after the threat of COVID-19 has diminished or disappeared. More details can be found here: https://www.h4hbloomington.org/