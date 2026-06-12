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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Crime Is Spreading

Crime is not isolated to Indianapolis. Failure by Mears and Hogsett is allowing city problems to spread into the donut counties.

Published on June 12, 2026

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  • Indianapolis prosecutor Ryan Mears criticized for mishandling high-profile criminal cases.
  • Mayor Joe Hogsett and city council accused of neglecting the growing crime problem.
  • Civic leaders' silence on women's safety issues raises questions about their priorities.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears
Source: Ryan Hedrick / Ryan Hedrick

Indianapolis Crime Is Spreading

Indianapolis is becomingthe hub for crime in the state of Indiana. Tony Katz is calling out the city’s prosecutor, Ryan Mears, for his handling of high-profile cases involving serial criminals. “I’ve got years of this conversation, years of it, and all the people said, oh, it’s not a big deal, it’s a self-cleaning oven, and they all just go after each other and it’s fine… They were wrong. They were always wrong.”

Tony also criticized the city’s mayor, Joe Hogsett, and the city-county council for their lack of action on the issue. “Who cares if Ryan Mears is happy? Who cares if Joe Hogsett is happy? Not me. You are bad at your job,” the speaker says. “What are we doing about this? What is the plan here? Just accept it? Can’t go after another Democrat? Oh no, no, no, no, no.”

Tony is particularly frustrated with the city’s so-called civic leaders, who claim to care about women’s issues but remain silent on the matter. “I care more about women than you, that’s all,” the speaker says. “That’s all I’m saying. As well, I put that out there… it’s just a statement of fact, that’s all I’m doing, Just a factual statement that I care more about women than the so-called women leaders of Indianapolis who said absolutely nothing about Joe Hogsett’s impropriety.”

Tony is also questioning the city’s willingness to address the issue of crime, which is now spreading to other counties. “The crime is now getting out of Indianapolis into other counties,” the speaker says. “Are all of you so-called civic leaders still going to stay quiet?”

This segment is a must-listen for anyone interested in local politics and the state of civic leadership in Indianapolis. Tony’s blunt honesty and willingness to call out the city’s leaders are refreshing, but also unsettling. As Tony says, “This is a great place. We could be amazing, not just great, amazing. Could you open up your mouths and say so, be very helpful, very helpful, indeed.”

Listen to the “Indianapolis Crime Is Spreading” discussion in full here:     

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