Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indy FBI Bringing The Summer Heat

The Summer Heat Initiative: A Crackdown on Crime in Indianapolis

Published on June 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The Summer Heat initiative aims to make a significant impact on Indianapolis' safety through collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement.
  • Last year, the initiative resulted in 114 violent offender arrests and the seizure of firearms, fentanyl, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
  • The focus is on tracking convictions to ensure the efforts are effective, as the initiative runs from June 1st to September 20th.
FBI concept with handgun and ammunition on black uniform
Source: zim286 / Getty

Indy FBI Bringing The Summer Heat

As the summer months approach, the FBI’s Summer Heat initiative is gearing up to take a stand against violent criminals, fugitives, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations in Indianapolis. This collaborative effort between federal, state, and local law enforcement aims to make a significant impact on the city’s safety.

According Tony Katz, the Summer Heat initiative has already shown promising results, with over 860 arrests made last year, including 114 violent offenders. “We’re going to see an advance in law enforcement in Indianapolis going after the bad guys,” Tony emphasizes. The initiative has also led to the seizure of 26 firearms, 7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of fentanyl and heroin mix, nearly 8 pounds of meth, and 2 pounds of cocaine.

Tony highlights the importance of tracking the number of convictions that result from these arrests, ensuring that the efforts are effective. “I want to know how many of these arrests are leading to convictions… So you are going to see this happen. Now. This is different than whether or not President Trump was going to send in ICE here, or border patrol to help keep the place safe. Right. Things you’re seeing in Memphis, things you’re seeing in DC. He’s offered up to help to New York, and he’s offered up to help the Chicago. They just won’t take it. They refuse to take it. Madness in my point of view. But okay. The Summer Heat Initiative is from June 1st to September 20th, So if you’re a criminal, just remember everything will be fine on September 21st. You can just go back to just robbing people and doing all sorts of stuff, not a care in the world. Crime Season starts September 21st. Why would you put a date on it? Summer Heat runs through September 20th.

Listen to the “Indy FBI Bringing The Summer Heat” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    There’s no deal Mr President

Gavin Newsom lovin’ Hunter Biden

Today on the Marketplace:    Indy 500 belt buckle

Related Stories

What’s that TV Theme Song? Film Friday – 2001: A Space Odyssey

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Three people in a data center, one holding a laptop and discussing with the others.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Violence Spreading To The Donut Counties

Severe weather outlook map for Indiana showing risk of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, with hazards including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Hit Indiana and More Could Be Coming

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

A couple standing on a porch at night, with a decorative railing and potted plants visible in the background.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Demands Murder Charges in Johnson County Jail Death

Local News
A group of people seated in a conference room, with a Fraternal Order of Police banner and American flag visible. A man is speaking at a podium on the stage.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana FOP Delegates Vote “No Confidence” in Marion County Prosecutor

Two mugshot-style portraits of a young Black man with dreadlocks, wearing a black shirt.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting Victim Among 3 Arrested in Indianapolis Gunfire Investigation

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  John Herrick

Religious Freedom Discussed at Indiana Statehouse on Thursday

NFL: JUL 30 Chicago Bears Training Camp
6 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Nick Cottongim

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

Greg Ballard
Local  |  FOX 59

Greg Ballard Confident in Independent Bid for Secretary of State

A large fallen tree blocks a grassy yard in front of a house, with other trees and foliage in the background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Strong Storms Cause Damage Across Indiana

Townhouse Canal Neighborhood With Commercial Buildings Beyond, Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Report: Indiana Ranked 1st in US for Rising Home Foreclosure Rates

A weather forecast display showing clear skies, cooler temperatures, and low humidity for Indianapolis, IN, with the National Weather Service logo.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: More Storms Possible on Saturday in Indiana

Rudy Yakym
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

U.S. Rep. Yakym Introduces HAILEY Act

Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Staff

Train Hits and Kills a Person on Indy’s West Side

WNBA: JUN 11 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fever Defeat Sky 114-106 in Overtime

Lush Soybean and Corn Fields Under Bright Sunlight Eye-Level Perspective
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute

A middle-aged man with a serious expression wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Bloomington Man Charged With Child Exploitation Faces New Allegations

Headshot of a young man with curly hair and a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hartford City Man Charged with Strangling Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close