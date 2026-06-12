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Indy FBI Bringing The Summer Heat

As the summer months approach, the FBI’s Summer Heat initiative is gearing up to take a stand against violent criminals, fugitives, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations in Indianapolis. This collaborative effort between federal, state, and local law enforcement aims to make a significant impact on the city’s safety.

According Tony Katz, the Summer Heat initiative has already shown promising results, with over 860 arrests made last year, including 114 violent offenders. “We’re going to see an advance in law enforcement in Indianapolis going after the bad guys,” Tony emphasizes. The initiative has also led to the seizure of 26 firearms, 7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of fentanyl and heroin mix, nearly 8 pounds of meth, and 2 pounds of cocaine.

Tony highlights the importance of tracking the number of convictions that result from these arrests, ensuring that the efforts are effective. “I want to know how many of these arrests are leading to convictions… So you are going to see this happen. Now. This is different than whether or not President Trump was going to send in ICE here, or border patrol to help keep the place safe. Right. Things you’re seeing in Memphis, things you’re seeing in DC. He’s offered up to help to New York, and he’s offered up to help the Chicago. They just won’t take it. They refuse to take it. Madness in my point of view. But okay. The Summer Heat Initiative is from June 1st to September 20th, So if you’re a criminal, just remember everything will be fine on September 21st. You can just go back to just robbing people and doing all sorts of stuff, not a care in the world. Crime Season starts September 21st. Why would you put a date on it? Summer Heat runs through September 20th.

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