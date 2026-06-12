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Public Safety In Indiana: A Matter Of Life And Death

In a recent conversation on Tony Katz‘s show, the Governor Mike Braun expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in addressing violent crime in cities like Indianapolis.

Yesterday in a press conference, Braun pointed fingers at the prosecutors, saying they’re not doing enough to keep the streets safe. “You’re not doing the job,” he said, specifically targeting Ryan Mears, the prosecutor in Indianapolis. “The blood is on their hands, and we think it should stop.”

The Governor‘s comments came during a press conference about the Indiana State Police Crime Crackdown, where he emphasized the need for cities to take control of their crime rates. He argued that police are doing their part, but prosecutors are failing to hold criminals accountable, leading to more crime and death. “Left-leaning prosecutors are ensuring that criminals get back on the streets and it leads to more crime, and it leads to death, and they have blood on their hands,” he said.

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Braun’s words were laced with a sense of urgency and frustration, as he made it clear that the state will not stand idly by while cities struggle with crime. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it does stop,” he said, vowing to take action to address the issue. He also made it clear that he’s not concerned about offending the prosecutors, saying, “I don’t care if these prosecutors are happy with me or not.”

The Governor’s comments have sparked a heated debate about the role of prosecutors in addressing crime, and the need for cities to take responsibility for their own safety. As the conversation continues, one thing is clear: the stakes are high, and the state is willing to take action to protect its citizens.

Listen to the “Public Safety In Indiana: A Matter Of Life And Death” discussion in full here: