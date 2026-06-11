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Are Abortion Pills Poisoning The Water?

As the debate over abortion continues to be a contentious issue in the United States, a new concern has emerged: the potential contamination of waterways by the abortion pill mifepristone. Tony Katz explored the implications of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulating the pill under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

According to the Attorney General Todd Rokita, mifepristone can get into the water supply and affect reproductive organ development, posing a “serious, serious concern.” As Tony Katz noted, “if it’s getting into waterways, well that’s a serious, serious concern.” The state of Indiana, along with 13 other states, has joined a coalition requesting that the EPA take action to regulate the pill.

The issue at hand is not just about the pill itself, but also about the disposal of it. Abortion advocates argue, “if you made this legal, if you didn’t have all these rules, we wouldn’t have this issue.” However, the argument that those in favor of abortion make is that the problem lies with the way the pills are disposed of, not the pills themselves. Tony counters that this is not a sufficient argument, “I don’t think that’s going to fly. The real issue is the impact on the environment, it’s not just about the environment, but the way we talk about it.”

The conversation turned to the fact that chemical abortions account for 1% of all US abortions in the last year.

Listen to the “Are Abortion Pills Poisoning The Water?” discussion in full here: