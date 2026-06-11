Worst Rated Beers in the World!
Here at the Hammer and Nigel show, we live by the wise words of Norm from “Cheers,” “Well, I never met a beer I didn’t drink.”
Every Friday we have a whole segment dedicated to trying different beers, (BEER SAMPLE FRIDAY,) but now we want to know, is there a ‘bad beer.’ A new study says there absolutely is!
Beer Advocate has an official list of the “Worst Rated Beers in the World.” Check out the top disappointments of the beer world below.
Check out if Nigel and guest co-host Ethan Hatcher agree with the list here:
#3. Natural Light (Anheuser-Busch)
Natty Light – say it ain’t so! Apparently customers don’t like a good bargain, as the #3 beer is widely panned as tasting thin and overly carbonated.
#2. Keystone Ice (Molson Coors)
This American adjunct larger has reserved the second “worst beer ever” because of what reviewers deem as “harsh and unbalanced.”
#1. Budweiser Select 55 (Anheuser-Busch)
And Budweiser tops the WORST BEER IN THE WORLD list, by Beer Advocate with their Budweiser Select 55. Customers highly criticize this ultra-low-calorie golden lager for its watery taste and lack of flavor. (For only 55 calories for a beer, is anyone surprised?)