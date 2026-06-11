Here at the Hammer and Nigel show, we live by the wise words of Norm from “Cheers,” “Well, I never met a beer I didn’t drink.”

Every Friday we have a whole segment dedicated to trying different beers, (BEER SAMPLE FRIDAY,) but now we want to know, is there a ‘bad beer.’ A new study says there absolutely is!

Beer Advocate has an official list of the “Worst Rated Beers in the World.” Check out the top disappointments of the beer world below.

Check out if Nigel and guest co-host Ethan Hatcher agree with the list here: