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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/5/26: Braun, Mears, Hogsett

Tony Katz: Mike Braun, Ryan Mears, Joe Hogsett, Should parents be held accountable for actions their kids take?

Published on June 5, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Governor Mike Braun. Mears and Hogsett are failing at their job in regards to Indy violence

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Are parents responsible for the actions of their children?

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