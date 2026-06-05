Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/5/26: Braun, Mears, Hogsett

Marian University Center for Human Flourising

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Governor Mike Braun. Mears and Hogsett are failing at their job in regards to Indy violence Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

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