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Indiana Time To Rethink Property And Gas Taxes

The topic of property taxes in Indiana took center stage. Tony Katz argues that it’s time to consider eliminating property taxes not just for seniors, but not in the way you might think. Instead of Mike Braun‘s proposal to exempt people over 65, Tony proposed a more nuanced approach that could benefit new homeowners and the state as a whole.

“We own what we own, and you can’t have the state saying we can take them from you anytime,” Tony said, emphasizing the importance of property rights. “If you don’t give us this money, people will say, well, you need the property taxes for schools and this and that. Don’t you like amenities? I guess you don’t want a fire department.”

Tony acknowledged that cities need funding to operate but argued that property taxes are an “ugly construct” that doesn’t make sense. They proposed an alternative: exempting new homeowners from property taxes for a certain period, such as five years, to help them get settled in Indiana and start building a life.

This idea is not just about helping individuals; it’s also about addressing the state’s brain drain. By making Indiana more attractive to young families and entrepreneurs, Tony believes the state can attract more venture capital and create a more vibrant economy. “Let’s go, let’s build on the arts,” they said. “Let’s reduce regulation to make it easier to start a business or to start other opportunities.”

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Tony also touched on the importance of suspending the gas tax, specifically Tony mentioned that suspending the gas tax is not mentioned in the transcript but rather Tony mentioned that suspending the gasoline tax is not the focus, but rather suspending the gas tax is a different topic. Tony suggested suspending the gas tax for the rest of the year, citing the millions of dollars it costs the state daily. “You can’t convince a Hoosier anywhere that our gas tax has actually built better roads,” they said. “You can’t convince a single Hoosier at all of this, anywhere, at any time.”

Tony’s message is clear: it’s time to rethink the way Indiana approaches property taxes and road funding. By suspending the gas tax and exploring alternative approaches to property taxes, the state can create a more attractive environment for businesses and individuals. As Tony says, “Let’s start putting demands on those who fix the roads. If they can’t do it, fire them and get somebody else.”

To hear more about this thought-provoking discussion and Tony’s ideas for a more sustainable future in Indiana, tune in to the full episode and join the conversation.

Listen to the “Indiana Time To Rethink Property And Gas Taxes” discussion in full here: