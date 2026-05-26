Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/26/26: Mitch Daniels Purdue

Mitch Daniels will be the interim president at Purdue … did Mitch ask to come back?

Today’s Popcorn Moment: David Shelton running for Indiana Secretary of State

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