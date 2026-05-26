Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/26/26: Mitch Daniels Purdue
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Mitch Daniels will be the interim president at Purdue
… did Mitch ask to come back?
Today’s Popcorn Moment: David Shelton running for Indiana Secretary of State
Today on the Marketplace: Your home arcade has arrived
There is no deal to be made with Iran
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