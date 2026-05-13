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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/13/26: Pizza Fest, Carb Day, Dems

Tony Katz: Pizza Fest, Carb Day, Dems aren't shoo in for the midterms, SC GOP rejects redistricting just like the IN GOP

Published on May 13, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Pizza Fest is coming back!

Carb Day is coming!

Tony will be doing the show at Greek’s Pizzeria on carb day!

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    The new CNN poll should serve as a big-time reality check for Dems

Today on the Marketplace:    Maybe some things should not be purchased after use.

SC GOP rejects redistricting just like the IN GOP

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