Source: Omaha World-Herald / Getty

Update Given on Hantavirus Outbreak

OMAHA, NE.–More than a dozen American passengers aboard the hantavirus infested cruise are now being monitored at a Nebraska facility after disembarking the ship.

The Department of Health and Human Services say Americans should not panic about the virus that is typically transmitted from infested rodents.

Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Dr. Brian Christine says the ” risk of hantavirus to the general public remains very, very low.”

Meantime, the World Health Organization says hantavirus is low risk to the general public since it does not spread easily, adding it is not another COVID-19.

President Trump believes the U.S. is in “very good shape” when it comes to the hantavirus. He was asked about the government’s response to the hantavirus outbreak on a cruise while speaking in the Oval Office Monday morning. Trump said it’s “much harder to catch” and “not easy to spread.”