Woman Dies at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a woman’s death at Indianapolis International Airport on Saturday.

The Airport Operations Center told police that they saw a woman fall 50 feet from the outer curb of Upper Terminal Drive to Lower Memorial Drive into a grassy area. Indianapolis airport police and fire departments responded to the area and performed CPR on the woman for 30 minutes, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is involved in the death investigation.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority issued a statement after the incident:

“The Indianapolis Airport Authority can confirm that a fatality occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. today at the Indianapolis International Airport. Life-saving measures were administered but were unsuccessful. An investigation is in progress.”