Listen Live
Close
News

Woman Dies at Indianapolis International Airport

Airport police said a woman fell 50 feet from the outer curb of Upper Terminal Drive.

Published on April 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a woman’s death at Indianapolis International Airport on Saturday.

The Airport Operations Center told police that they saw a woman fall 50 feet from the outer curb of Upper Terminal Drive to Lower Memorial Drive into a grassy area. Indianapolis airport police and fire departments responded to the area and performed CPR on the woman for 30 minutes, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is involved in the death investigation.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority issued a statement after the incident:

“The Indianapolis Airport Authority can confirm that a fatality occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. today at the Indianapolis International Airport. Life-saving measures were administered but were unsuccessful. An investigation is in progress.”

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Start Off Exhibition Play With 109-91 Win Over New York

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Dies After Trying to Retrieve Boat in Eagle Creek Reservoir

National Weather Service Indianapolis
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Enhanced Storm Risk for Western, Central Indiana on Monday

Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash in Dearborn County

Bill Schneider Jr.
Local  |  WISH-TV's Gregg Montgomery

Longtime Indy Councilor Bill Schneider Jr. Dies at 92

truck crashes into building
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Had Gunshot Wounds When Truck Crashed Into Indy Building

Beer Glass
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Indy Breweries Win Big at World Beer Cup

AES indiana
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

AES Indiana: Monitoring More Storms after Friday’s Strong Gusts

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Human Trafficking Operation: Two Men Arrested in Roseland

Beautiful Aerial Shot High Above Indiana World War Memorial Plaza on Summer Day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Air Gets an ‘F’: How to Protect Your Home’s Air Quality

Kevin Butrum
Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Johnson County Child Exploitation Operations Go On; 19 Arrested this Week

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Weakened System Moves into Indiana After Oklahoma Tornado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 11 Eastern Illinois at Butler
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Movies Featuring Scenes Based/Set in Indiana

Aerial View of Fall Foliage in Urban Fort Wayne with River and Bridges
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Fort Wayne Trying to Save Money with New City-Owned Vehicle Policy

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close