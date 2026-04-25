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Colts Round 4, Pick 113 Recap: Kentucky Guard Jalen Farmer

Published on April 25, 2026

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Kentucky v Ole Miss
Source: Justin Ford / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The SEC run to start the Colts 2026 Draft continued on Saturday afternoon.

With the 113th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts took Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer in Round Four.

Here are 3 takeaways on Farmer:

Another SEC Draft Pick

From starting his college career at Florida (no starts in two years there) to then starting every game at at Kentucky, Farmer is a third straight SEC pick to start the Colts 2026 draft. Farmer only played at right guard during his two years at Kentucky. He was a strong testing athlete throughout the draft process, while carrying a 6-5 and 312-pound frame. Some questions about footwork point to why Farmer lasted until Day 3 of the draft. But the Colts are betting on 2 years of starting in the SEC, a nice combo of size and speed and the development of O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr.

Depth Piece?

The Colts appear to have a starting offensive line already set for 2026, with right tackle Braden Smith leaving for the Texans in free agency and Jalen Travis (4th round pick last year) likely bumping up there. That leaves LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini and RG-Matt Goncalves as the 4 other returning starters. Chris Ballard has drafted very well along the offensive line in his 9 years, even in these middle-ish rounds, so we’ll see if Farmer is another hit there. This is the 3rd straight year the combo of Ballard/Sparano Jr. have taken an offensive lineman in Round 4: C-Tanor Bortolini, RT-Jalen Travis, RG-Jalen Farmer.

Ballard Liked Guard Class

Chris Ballard was a fan of the interior offensive line class in this year’s draft. And the Colts make a pick here looking to rework the depth there, with Danny Pinter signing with the Ravens this offseason. The team still has guard Dalton Tucker on the roster, but other interior depth options are more up in the air. It’ll be interesting to see if Farmer can develop any other positions at the next level, which will be important to be a dressing reserve offensive lineman on game day. Remember, the Colts have yet to sign a veteran offensive linemen in free agency this year, so some depth needed to be added in the draft.

Colts Round 4, Pick 113 Recap: Kentucky Guard Jalen Farmer was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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