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Eli Lilly Going Nuclear

Governor Braun recently signed a letter of intent with Eli Lilly to collaborate on a future pathway for nuclear energy solutions in Indiana. This partnership aims to bring small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear technologies to the forefront, addressing the power issues that come with data centers and other large-scale operations. Tony Katz, “The SMR small modular reactors could be an answer to the power issues that come from questions like data centers.. again, for the people in the cheap seats, this radicalness against data centers is silly and nonsensical. It is mob mentality, and y’all look crazy. Power questions are legit.”

One of the key concerns surrounding data centers is the water usage required for cooling. However, many of these systems are closed-loop, meaning the water is recirculated and reused. This reduces the environmental impact and makes the process more efficient. Tony emphasizes that the power drain from data centers is a legitimate concern, but it’s not a reason to impose a moratorium on these facilities.

Data centers should be required to generate their own power and then feed it back into the grid. This approach would not only reduce the strain on the power grid but also create new economic opportunities for the state. “You need the ground for the data center, you need the permitting for the data center. This is what you provide.. I don’t see why that’s an issue.”

The vision for Indiana’s future is one of growth and development, but also of responsible stewardship. Tony believes that the state should be welcoming to businesses that are willing to invest in their own power generation and create new opportunities for the community. “I don’t know how that’s not a winning argument,” he says. “I really don’t.”

Listen to the discussion in full here: