Activist Judge Blocks Law Restricting Student IDs For Voting
Activist Judge Blocks Law Restricting Student IDs For Voting
Tony Katz regarding showing ID to vote:
Allow me to be perfectly clear. I believe the barrier, to the extent that any barrier should exist, is zero. But I do believe that one should have to prove who they are, and that’s done with a government issued ID. End of discussion. If you are not capable of getting a government issued ID, you don’t vote. That’s it. I have to prove who you are. You have to prove who I am. I have to prove that I’m a citizen. The end. That is an acceptable, valuable, worthy, decent barrier. If you tell me or if someone wants to tell me that it isn’t. But you tell me I need an ID to buy suit.. well, we’re done here. That’s an unserious position. That’s the position of clowns.
US District Court Judge Richard Young issued an injunction on April 14th, prohibiting the state from enforcing Senate Bill 10, which would restrict student IDs. It ensures that students at Indiana Public universities can continue to use school issued identification to vote in the May 5th election. This is wrong. It’s wrong. Student ID should not allow you the ability to vote. It’s madness. And the law firm that was pushing this is Marc Elias. Now, do we want to discuss Marc Elias’s firm? Do we want to discuss Perkins Coie? Do we want to discuss his entire history of working with the Clintons? Do we want to discuss every bad thing about that guy, and any firm he was attached with, has tried to do to America?
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