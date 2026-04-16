Activist Judge Blocks Law Restricting Student IDs For Voting

Tony Katz regarding showing ID to vote:

Allow me to be perfectly clear. I believe the barrier, to the extent that any barrier should exist, is zero. But I do believe that one should have to prove who they are, and that’s done with a government issued ID. End of discussion. If you are not capable of getting a government issued ID, you don’t vote. That’s it. I have to prove who you are. You have to prove who I am. I have to prove that I’m a citizen. The end. That is an acceptable, valuable, worthy, decent barrier. If you tell me or if someone wants to tell me that it isn’t. But you tell me I need an ID to buy suit.. well, we’re done here. That’s an unserious position. That’s the position of clowns.