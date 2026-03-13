Hancock Health Opens New Dedicated Infusion Center

Source: Hancock Health / Pence Media Group

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Patients in East Central Indiana facing complex medical conditions like Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease, and multiple sclerosis no longer have to travel long distances for specialized care.

Hancock Health officially announced the opening of a dedicated infusion center today, expanding access to life-altering therapies right in the heart of Greenfield.

The new center, located within the Professional Building at Hancock Health, is designed to accommodate treatments that often require hours of clinical supervision. By providing these services locally, the health system aims to reduce the physical and emotional stress often associated with traveling to larger metro areas for chronic care.

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Infusion therapy—the delivery of medication directly into the bloodstream via IV—is often more effective than oral medication for specific high-need conditions. The new facility specializes in non-chemotherapy infusions, including:

Neurological Disorders: Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and chronic migraines.

Autoimmune & Inflammatory: Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and thyroid eye disease.

Bone & Blood Health: Osteoporosis and anemia.

Acute Care: IV antibiotics for severe infections and hydration therapy.

“Expanding our infusion services allows more patients to receive advanced treatments close to home,” said Dr. Julia Compton, Vice President of the Oncology Service Line at Hancock Health. “For many, traveling long distances can add stress and delay care. This center ensures our community can access needed therapies in a comfortable, convenient setting.”

Recognizing that infusion sessions can last anywhere from one to several hours, the center emphasizes patient comfort. The facility features:

Private Treatment Stations: Staffed by specialized infusion nurses.

Modern Amenities: Access to Wi-Fi, television, warm blankets, and refreshments.

Integrated Care: On-site pharmacy staff are available to review medications and answer questions in real-time.

Beyond standard infusions, Hancock Health is also introducing low-dose radiation therapy for osteoarthritis. This evidence-based treatment offers a non-operative alternative for patients looking to delay surgery or move beyond traditional injections and NSAIDs. Because the dosage is so low, it does not interfere with potential future surgeries or other treatments.

The infusion center works in tandem with the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center and Hancock’s Oncology Navigation program. This collaborative model ensures that patients move rapidly from diagnosis to treatment, often securing specialist consultations within the same week.

Hancock Health, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, continues to expand its footprint in East Central Indiana, maintaining its independence while offering nationally recognized clinical outcomes.

ABOUT HANCOCK HEALTH

Hancock Health is an independent, full-service healthcare network serving East Central Indiana. A proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Hancock Health has been nationally recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes by The Leapfrog Group and the Lown Institute. The network includes Hancock Regional Hospital and Hancock Physician Network; and more than 30 other facilities, such as: the Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center, wellness centers, women’s clinics, family practices, the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center, and Gateway Hancock Health. In addition to our membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, we offer enhanced patient care through our relationships with Suburban Health Organization, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, and the Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center.