Michigan State Uses 19-0 Second Half Run to Dominate Indiana 81-60

Indiana Hoosier basketball

EAST LANSING, MI.–The #12 Michigan State Spartans went on a 19-0 run in the second half to pull away and beat the Indiana Hoosiers at the Breslin Center Tuesday night 81-60.

The game was tied 53-53 with 11:19 left in the second half and that is when the Indiana scoring drought began. The Spartans outscored the Hoosiers 28-7 the rest of the way. They outrebounded Indiana 37-19 and outscored them in fast break points 25-12.

Jeremy Fears Jr scored 23 points for Michigan State to lead all scorers.

The leading scorer for Indiana was Lamar Wilkerson with 19. Wilkerson was the only double figure scorer for the Hoosiers. Tucker Devries scored 9. Reed Bailey (5 points) and Conor Enright (6 points) both fouled out of the game for Indiana.

Michigan State made 51% of their shots and scored 29 points off of Indiana’s 14 turnovers.

Indiana drops to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. They face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at 2 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 1 on 93.1 WIBC.