Man Shot and Killed Inside a Bar in Fishers, Another Man in Custody

FISHERS, Ind.–There was a shooting inside a bar in Fishers Monday morning. Fishers Police Sergeant Angela Ellison said the shooting was at the Britton Tavern at around 2:45. She also confirmed that one man is dead and another man is in custody.

“One male approximately 30 years old lost his life this morning. We also have another male who’s approximately 30 years old that’s in custody. We’re not looking for anyone else,” said Ellison.

Britton Tavern is near State Road 37 and East 141st Street.

Ellison is not sure what led to the shooting, but she did confirm that it happened inside the tavern. Ellison called this violence “very rare for this area.”

“This establishment has been here for many years. We have not had issues like this in Fishers. We don’t have issues like this here. A man lost his life,” said Ellison.