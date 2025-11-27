Indy Thanksgiving Fire, Shooting Leaves Two Dead

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting near a house fire on Indianapolis’ east side on Thanksgiving morning.

Firefighters were first called to a home near North Audubon Road, close to 38th Street and Arlington Avenue, for a possible fire with people trapped inside. Not long after, police got word of a shooting at the same spot.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, and the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s not clear yet what started the fire or if it’s connected to the shooting. Officials say they’ll share more details as the investigation continues.