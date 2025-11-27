Afghan National Linked to White House Shooting

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON — The man accused of shooting two National Guardsmen near the White House Wednesday, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is being investigated as a possible terrorist, authorities say. Lakanwal, 29, is an Afghan national who overstayed his visa after arriving in the U.S. through Operation Allies Welcome.

He came to the U.S. on September 8, 2021, under the program that resettled tens of thousands of Afghans after the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Lakanwal had been living in Bellingham, Washington, but reportedly remained in the country beyond the expiration of his Special Immigration Visa, which ended in September, federal sources told FOX News.

Authorities say Lakanwal allegedly lay in wait near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest D.C. before opening fire around 2:15 p.m., striking one National Guard member in the chest and head, then shooting a second guard. A third guard rushed to the scene and subdued him.

The two soldiers were hospitalized in critical condition. Lakanwal, who reportedly acted alone, was shot four times and taken away in an ambulance. Police have described the incident as a targeted shooting, though a motive has not been confirmed.