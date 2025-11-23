Delaware County Corp. Blake Reynolds Remembered over the Weekend

Source: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office / Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Friends, family, and members of the community gathered Saturday in Muncie to remember and celebrate the life of Delaware County Corporal Blake Reynolds.

Reynolds was killed Nov. 12 while trying to help a stranded motorist on I-69 near the Alexandria-Gaston exit for State Road 28.

He joined the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office four years ago after serving in the National Guard.

Reynolds is survived by his wife, Allison, his parents, grandparents, and a brother, along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.

At 8 a.m., the police escort accompanying Reynolds’ body arrived at Delta High School in Muncie.

Funeral services began at 10 a.m. with a welcome, scripture, and opening prayer by Pastor Brian White of Harvest Church.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“He was hardwired to protect and to serve, and he did this with courage, compassion, and a heart for people,” White said.

Sgt. John Maxwell from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office added, “He always did what he thought was right. He was always high speed. The enthusiasm he showed was immeasurable.”

Speaking to Reynolds directly, Sgt. Maxwell added, added, “Blake, you are special, and you are loved.”

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said he doesn’t often remember meeting people for the first time, but he does remember the first time he met Reynolds — it was 17 years ago, at a basketball game, when Reynolds was a child. Thirteen years later, Reynolds applied to join the department.

“As a sheriff, Blake was everything you want an applicant to be. He was smart. He was driven. He had a passion for the job. He was an instant hire for us.”

Skinner thanked Reynolds’ parents for raising an “awesome kid,” and shared admiration for Reynolds’ widow, Allison, and the strength she has shown since her husband’s passing.

The first family member to speak was Reynolds’ younger brother, Dustin.

“I want all of you to understand Blake’s heart and know the amazing big brother he was to me and several others. During our younger years, Blake had it all. He was tall, he was handsome, he was athletic, he was funny. He was just the whole package. I was always jealous of him for that. I just wanted to be him…I wanted everything he had. As I got a little older…Blake still found ways to pick on me, but he was the only one allowed to do that. It was around that time that the sense of protectiveness that’s in every Reynolds’ blood really started to kick in.”

“I wish I could tell him, one more time, how proud I am of him and how, after all these years, I still want to be him.”

Dustin Reynolds was followed by his and Blake’s father, Bruce Reynolds.

“I miss Blake. Our son was taken from us. Our son was taken from a beautiful wife that loved him…taken from a brother that loved him, from a sheriff’s department he loved. We hurt, and we’re broken, but I know this: my son now stands before the Lord of Lords and King of Kings, and I know I will see my son again. I know when (I) get there, the first thing he’s gonna says is, ‘What took you so long?’”

Allie Reynolds, wife of Corporal Reynolds, was next to speak. She thanked local law enforcement, the team at Ball Memorial Hospital, and the community for the support she has received since her husband’s passing.

“From the very beginning, Blake knew this was his calling,” Reynolds said. “He was proud to serve Delaware County, proud to wear that uniform, and proud to bring light into the dark corners of the night shift. He loved his job because he loved people. What most people didn’t get to see was the heart behind the badge. At home he was loyal, goofy, and full of life.”

Allie and Blake had been married in June. Blake worked the overnight shift during his time at the sheriff’s office, so Allie said she and Blake would always end their calls first with her saying “Stay safe,” to which he would reply, “Always,” followed by “I love you” and finally “I’ll see you in the morning.”

“Though I won’t see you again on an earthly morning,” she said, “I will see you again in that heavenly eternal morning. I love you.”

During her remarks, Allie said she forgave the truck driver who hit Reynolds.

“I do not forgive because it is easy or because what happened can ever be undone. I forgive because I have been forgiven of so much more. Jesus took the punishment for my sin upon himself upon the Cross and because of that mercy, I cannot withhold my forgiveness from another soul,” she said.

After the funeral of Delaware County Corporal Blake Reynolds, community members paid their respects at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.