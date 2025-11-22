Listen Live
Person Killed in Shooting on Indy’s Far East Side

IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting from Saturday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Published on November 22, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting on Indy’s far east side Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a call for help in the 1700 block of James Run Way just before 5 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD is asking for the public to come forward with any information if they have it as they investigate the shooting.

