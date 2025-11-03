Listen Live
Local

Two Teenagers Shot on Indianapolis’ North Side; One Dies

Police say they were called just after 3 p.m. to 38th Street and Central Avenue.

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS –– Two teenage boys were shot Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ north side, and one has died.

Police say they were called just after 3 p.m. to 38th Street and Central Avenue, where they found the boys near a car with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

Officers recovered two guns and detained a person of interest who had barricaded themselves in a nearby home; that person left peacefully.

Police say the shooting appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the community. IMPD Officer Drew Brown called it a “senseless act of violence,” noting that anger is turning deadly in the city too often.

Anyone with information can contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Police lights
Local

Woman Killed in Shooting on Indy’s Near Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close