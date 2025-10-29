Listen Live
Woman Killed in Shooting on Indy’s Near Northwest Side

IMPD said they believe a fatal shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis from Tuesday night happened following a domestic dispute.

Published on October 29, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was fatally shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1400 block of West 34th Street at around 11:45 p.m. for a call of a shooting. Once there, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound who later died at the scene.

A short time later, officers located a person matching the description of the shooter about a block from the scene, later revealed to be 38-year-old Steven Baker Jr. He was arrested and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Ashley Renea Sanders.

IMPD said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance between the woman and the suspect. They are working to gather more information from witnesses.

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

