Indianapolis Mayor Asked to Not Attend Halloween Festival

Indianapolis Mayor Asked to Not Attend Irvington Halloween Festival

Published on October 23, 2025

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders in Irvington have asked Mayor Joe Hogsett to not attend the neighborhood’s Halloween Festival out of respect for sexual harassment survivors.

The Historic Irvington Community Council sent the letter below to the mayor’s office Wednesday.

It claims survivors of incidents involving Hogsett’s former chief of staff Thomas Cook live in Irvington and are concerned about Hogsett’s appearance.

At least three women accused Cook of sexual misconduct while he worked for the mayor. Critics say Hogsett continued to employ Cook despite the accusations.

Letter to Hogsett
Source: (Provided Photo/Sue Beecher)
