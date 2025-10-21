Illegal Immigrant in Indiana Charged in Fatal Semi-Truck Crash

Broko Stankovic (Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTAGE, Ind. — Police in Portage say an illegal immigrant caused a semi-truck crash that killed the driver of another vehicle.

According to the Portage Police Department, Broko Stankovic was driving on U.S. Highway 20 on Wednesday and didn’t appear to slow down when approaching stopped traffic. Officers said Stankovic then tried to make a hard evasive left turn when he entered traffic driving in the opposite direction.

Police said Stankovic’s truck ended up hitting a Subaru Crosstrek and then jackknifed into another vehicle. The 54-year-old driver of the Subaru died in the collision.

Officials said Stankovic possessed a suspended CDL from Illinois that belonged to a family member. He didn’t have a valid CDL himself and his company wasn’t registered with the Department of Transportation.

Stankovic has been charged with felony reckless homicide and felony criminal recklessness resulting in death. His immigration status also caused ICE to put a detainer on him.