Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event in Bloomington

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is at Indiana University tonight to speak at a Turning Point USA event.

Published on October 21, 2025

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is in Bloomington for an event Tuesday night hosted by the Indiana University chapter of Turning Point USA.

Conservative activist and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was scheduled to speak at IU for the Oct. 21. campus event as part of his American Comeback Tour. Kirk was shot and killed at his event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Carlson is one of several conservative speakers planned to headline TPUSA events moving forward. Included in the rotation are media personalities Megyn Kelly, Glenn Beck, and Michael Knowles, and politicians like U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah), and Republican candidate for Ohio governor Vivek Ramaswamy. Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk said after her husband’s assassination that the tour would continue.

“Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive,” a statement from the Turning Point USA website said. “Free speech is only free if we use our voices.”

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is also expected to speak at the event in Bloomington.

All available tickets to see Carlson and Gov. Braun have been claimed, although standby lines for students and the general public will be permitted to start at 4:30.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and ticketholders are asked to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m.

