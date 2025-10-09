Friend Defends Perry Tole After Sanchez Stabbing

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A longtime friend of Perry Tole, the man accused of stabbing Mark Sanchez during a fight on Saturday, describes him as a kind, nonviolent person who has faced personal trauma and spent his life uplifting others.

Gregg Keesling, a local activist and Gold Star father, told WIBC News he was stunned to see Tole’s photo connected to the weekend stabbing.

“I think he’s been in Indiana since 1988 or 1989, just a wonderful, wonderful man,” Keesling said. “Not a violent man at all. He did a lot of radio. I remember him from those old Tom Raper RV commercials back in the late ’80s or early ’90s.”

Court documents say Tole stabbed Sanchez multiple times in the torso during a confrontation. The affidavit notes that Tole first tried to use pepper spray, which Keesling believes shows he was trying to avoid serious harm.

“I gotta assume he just wanted to get him off of him,” Keesling said. “I don’t know what he was feeling at that moment, but I do know him. He’s a good man and I’m nearly positive he’s never been in a fight in his life.”

Keesling said he learned of Tole’s involvement after seeing a news report.

“I think I saw his picture on FOX or in the IBJ. I was in complete shock. He looked so hurt, and I was worried for him,” he said.

He described Tole as a strong Christian and talented musician who once played Bob Marley’s “Jamming” at the funeral of Keesling’s son, who died in Iraq in 2009.

“He gave me the greatest warm feeling during the worst moment of my life,” Keesling said. “He’s a phenomenal guitar player. If you want to hear great reggae-rock fusion, just listen to Perry.”

Keesling also recalled a tragedy that struck Tole’s family years ago, when his wife’s sister was killed during a convenience store robbery in Indianapolis. Tole was seriously injured trying to help.

“He sacrificed his own safety to try and protect her. He’s seen trauma. He’s lived through it,” Keesling said. “And that’s why I know in my heart he didn’t want to hurt anyone.”