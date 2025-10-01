Congressman Shreve to Forgo Shutdown Pay, Donate to Charity

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Jefferson Shreve (R-IN) announced Tuesday that he will refuse to accept his congressional salary for the duration of the government shutdown, vowing instead to donate the equivalent amount to a local charity.

The pledge comes as Congress failed to pass critical funding legislation, leading to a looming government closure and increasing political tensions between the two parties.

Donating Pay to Johnson County Boys and Girls Club

Rep. Shreve stated that once funding is restored, he will donate the total amount of his shutdown-period pay to the Johnson County Boys and Girls Club in Franklin, Indiana.

In a statement, Shreve criticized Democrats, stating they “have repeatedly voted against a clean, bipartisan funding bill—threatening vital government services and putting hardworking families at risk.”

“Hoosiers should not have to pay the price because Democrats insist on playing politics,” Shreve said. “I will not accept pay during any shutdown period. Instead, I will later donate that pay to the Johnson County Boys and Girls Club in Franklin. Hoosiers expect a government that works for them—and that’s the standard I’m holding myself to.”

The Johnson County Boys and Girls Club is an established non-profit that has served the community for over 80 years, providing safe, educational, and engaging environments for local youth.

Shreve and many Republicans have argued that House GOP members successfully passed a “clean” continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government, but that Democratic opposition has forced the impasse. The government shutdown threatens the paychecks of federal employees, including military personnel, TSA agents, and border patrol staff.