National Coffee Day: Freebies and Deals for Coffee Lovers

Coffee prices may be climbing, but Americans aren’t giving up their daily brew. Ahead of National Coffee Day on Monday, Sept. 29, coffee shops across the country are preparing to roll out freebies and special deals for caffeine lovers.

According to a new survey from the National Coffee Association, 66% of Americans now drink at least one cup of coffee each day—an increase of nearly 7% since 2020. On average, coffee drinkers consume about 2.8 cups daily, based on a June 2025 poll of 1,862 adults conducted by Dig Insights. While more than a third (36%) enjoy their coffee on the go, the majority (82%) reported brewing at home within the last day.

Though coffee is linked to health benefits, such as promoting healthy aging in women, experts warn that added cream and sugar can drive up calorie counts. Still, the beverage remains deeply woven into American life. “Coffee’s staying power as a beloved touchstone in Americans’ daily lives is remarkable, and its contributions to our health and our economy give Americans even more ‘grounds for celebration’ this National Coffee Day and every day,” said National Coffee Association president and CEO Bill Murray.

But the joy of coffee comes with a rising price tag. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in August, a pound of ground roast averaged $8.87—a steep jump from $6.31 just a year earlier. The increase is attributed to weather issues and tariffs, making this year’s promotions all the more appealing.

Major chains are joining the celebration with their own deals. Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee through its app, while DoorDash customers can get $6 off Dunkin’ delivery orders of $20 or more on Sept. 29. Krispy Kreme, with help from Joe Jonas, is giving away both a free medium coffee and a doughnut at participating locations—no purchase required. Starbucks is offering 100 bonus stars in its app with the purchase of any brewed coffee, plus $7 off Starbucks delivery orders of $20 or more for Grubhub+ members.

Dozens of other national and regional brands are participating as well, from $1 brews at Biggby Coffee to free drinks at Casey’s, Circle K, and Pilot. Specialty brands such as Atlas Coffee Club, Café Aroma, and Lavazza are also running discounts and promotions. Even nontraditional spots like Shake Shack and Smoothie King are joining in with coffee-inspired offers.

With coffee more expensive than ever, National Coffee Day presents a welcome opportunity for Americans to enjoy their favorite pick-me-up at little or no cost.