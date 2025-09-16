IndyCar Announces 2026 Schedule

Source: Penske Entertainment / other

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 IndyCar 17-race schedule is here.

The 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season will kick off with three straight weekends of racing in March, along with new events and the return of a fan favorite for the finale.

The season begins on Sunday, March 1, with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. Following that, the series will head to new events at Phoenix Raceway and on the streets of Arlington, completing the consecutive three-weekend stretch.

Fans can also look forward to more prime-time television coverage with races at World Wide Technology Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway.

The season will conclude with the return of the final race and the crowning of the 2026 champion at the renowned WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The full schedule:

Sunday, March 1 – Streets of St. Petersburg

Saturday, March 7 – Phoenix Raceway

Sunday, March 15 – Streets of Arlington

Sunday, March 29 – Barber Motorsports Park

Sunday, April 19 – Streets of Long Beach

Saturday, May 9 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Sunday, May 24 – The 110th Indianapolis 500

Sunday, May 31 – Streets of Detroit

Sunday, June 7 – World Wide Technology Raceway

Sunday, June 21 – Road America

Sunday, July 5 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Sunday, July 19 – Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, August 9 – Portland International Raceway

Sunday, August 16 – Streets of Markham

Saturday, August 29 – Milwaukee Mile Race 1

Sunday, August 30 – Milwaukee Mile Race 2

Sunday, September 6 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca