IndyCar Announces 2026 Schedule
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 IndyCar 17-race schedule is here.
The 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season will kick off with three straight weekends of racing in March, along with new events and the return of a fan favorite for the finale.
The season begins on Sunday, March 1, with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. Following that, the series will head to new events at Phoenix Raceway and on the streets of Arlington, completing the consecutive three-weekend stretch.
Fans can also look forward to more prime-time television coverage with races at World Wide Technology Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway.
The season will conclude with the return of the final race and the crowning of the 2026 champion at the renowned WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
The full schedule:
- Sunday, March 1 – Streets of St. Petersburg
- Saturday, March 7 – Phoenix Raceway
- Sunday, March 15 – Streets of Arlington
- Sunday, March 29 – Barber Motorsports Park
- Sunday, April 19 – Streets of Long Beach
- Saturday, May 9 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
- Sunday, May 24 – The 110th Indianapolis 500
- Sunday, May 31 – Streets of Detroit
- Sunday, June 7 – World Wide Technology Raceway
- Sunday, June 21 – Road America
- Sunday, July 5 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Sunday, July 19 – Nashville Superspeedway
- Sunday, August 9 – Portland International Raceway
- Sunday, August 16 – Streets of Markham
- Saturday, August 29 – Milwaukee Mile Race 1
- Sunday, August 30 – Milwaukee Mile Race 2
- Sunday, September 6 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- Indiana Governor Mike Braun Says Special Session on Redistricting Becoming Increasingly Likely
- Marion County Corrections Officer Accused of Selling Drugs
- IndyCar Announces 2026 Schedule
- NWS: Above Normal Temperatures in Indiana Brings Elevated Fire Concerns
- Indiana Man Arrested After Last Week’s Lockdown at Naval Academy