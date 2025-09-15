Indiana DCS Confirms Staff Departure Over Social Media Post

Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana agencies are reviewing personnel matters after social media posts surfaced in response to the Sept. 10 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University. Federal authorities are investigating the incident.

On Saturday, the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) announced that an employee was no longer with the agency following a comment described as “in poor taste.” The department did not clarify whether the employee resigned or was terminated. However, multiple sources, including Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, confirmed that staff attorney Holly DeNeve was fired Friday following public backlash.

DeNeve, who used the name “Holly De” on Facebook, posted: “Today was a real pain in the neck but I survived,” along with several emojis, including skull and crossbones and a winking face. Kirk was reportedly shot in the neck during the incident.

A conservative social media account, Libs of TikTok, amplified the post, prompting widespread calls for DeNeve’s dismissal. In response, DCS asked the public to stop calling the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline with complaints unrelated to child safety, noting that the volume of calls was affecting emergency response capacity.

Ball State University also issued a statement Friday acknowledging social media posts by two employees. The university said the posts were made on personal accounts and “do not reflect the culture on our campus nor the enduring values of the university.” Officials are reviewing the matter to determine whether disciplinary action is appropriate under First Amendment protections.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urged residents to report any educators or administrators who made comments about Kirk’s death, stating that such individuals should be held accountable.

Kirk was a frequent speaker at college campuses and political events.