Neighborhood Center will Close Temporarily Due to Financial Woes

Published on August 8, 2025

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center at Crooked Creek, a facility on the northwest side of Indianapolis that has been in service for 41 years, is set to temporarily close its doors on August 15th.

The center, at 71st and Michigan Road, announced its temporary closure due to financial difficulties, including overstaffing and overextending resources to serve the more than 300 families and individuals it assists monthly.

“The board made a leadership change in June, and is launching an intensive audit while temporarily closing the facility,” Glick staff members said. “The board’s information to date asserts that the financial challenges stem from an intense passion to serve as many families as possible.”

The center, which has served as a vital hub for neighbors, parents, and those seeking employment and assistance, has a goal to reopen on a “solid financial footing.” This includes implementing new leadership and better management practices. A reopening date has not been reported.

A single mother of four, who uses the center’s daycare, expressed her distress, saying the closure was unexpected and she does not know what to do. She was paying just $25 per child weekly and now faces the challenge of finding affordable alternative care.

