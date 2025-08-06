Five Soldiers Shot at Fort Stewart in Georgia, Shooter Arrested

Fox News

HINESVILLE, GA.– Five soldiers were injured in a shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia Wednesday afternoon. They are all in stable condition and expected to recover.

No deaths are being reported and the shooter is in custody. Fort Stewart is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he is in close contact with law enforcement on the ground. About 15,000 soldiers are stationed at the base.

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

Brigadier General John Lubas identified the shooter as Sergeant Quornelius Radford. Radford was stationed at the base but has not been in combat. Lubas says Radford was subdued by fellow soldiers. Radford is believed to have used his own personal handgun in the shooting, not an Army-issued weapon.