Listen Live
National

Five Soldiers Shot at Fort Stewart in Georgia, Shooter Arrested

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fort Stewart Shooting
Fox News

HINESVILLE, GA.– Five soldiers were injured in a shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia Wednesday afternoon. They are all in stable condition and expected to recover.

No deaths are being reported and the shooter is in custody. Fort Stewart is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he is in close contact with law enforcement on the ground. About 15,000 soldiers are stationed at the base.

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

Brigadier General John Lubas identified the shooter as Sergeant Quornelius Radford. Radford was stationed at the base but has not been in combat. Lubas says Radford was subdued by fellow soldiers. Radford is believed to have used his own personal handgun in the shooting, not an Army-issued weapon.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close