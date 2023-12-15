IPS Increases Pay For Support Staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s largest school district is planning to up the ante when it comes to paying its staff.

Indianapolis Public Schools have approved a 7-percent pay increase for union food service workers, staff custodians, teachers aides, and other support workers.

The average hourly wage for support staff is increasing from $11 an hour to $16. On average, employees will see a $2,000 annual wage increase and will receive back pay as of July 2023.

Finally, they are reworking of pay for these school workers including a boost in benefits, including an increase in what the district will match for retirement plans.

“There are so many unsung heroes at IPS who make our schools run seamlessly every day. When our students receive one-on-one learning support, enter a warm classroom, or enjoy a healthy meal in the cafeteria, it’s because of our dedicated support staff,” said Christina Aden Hamer, the district’s chief human resources officer. “IPS is proud to raise salaries in recognition of all the ways our staff show up every day to make sure our students have everything they need.”

The new contract also eliminates the college credit requirement for substitute pay, meaning substitute teachers will get a bump in pay whether they have a college degree or not.