NFL referee announces ‘buttcheek hit inbounds’ turning heads in the sporting world

This may be a TV first where 1 buttcheek was equated to two feet in ruling a pass complete during yesterday’s Browns – Rams game. Nigel got a good kick out of it!
Listen to the show in its entirety here:
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting