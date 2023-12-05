Listen Live
NFL referee announces ‘buttcheek hit inbounds’ turning heads in the sporting world

One buttcheek is equated to two feet and pass is ruled complete

Published on December 4, 2023

This may be a TV first where 1 buttcheek was equated to two feet in ruling a pass complete during yesterday’s Browns – Rams game. Nigel got a good kick out of it!

Listen to the show in its entirety here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

 

