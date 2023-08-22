Jeff George Joins The Show To Talk Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor And More!

Former Colts quarterback Jeff George joins Query & Company Tuesday afternoon to talk about the biggest storylines with the Colts right now! George talks what it was like to be the 1990 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft pick. George says that he actually thinks Gardner Minshew needs to be the starting quarterback for Indianapolis when the season starts. George says that Richardson is too young and has a lot to learn. George also talked about analyzing Richardson’s first preseason game vs the Buffalo Bills and that the mechanics are there for Anthony, but he still has a lot of room to grow. George doesn’t believe Richardson is there yet but hopes to see the 4th overall pick get some work this season. George said hypothetically “Maybe week 5 when they’re getting blown out, Richardson can get in there and show off his abilities”. George doesn’t believe Richardson should be the QB to start week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Goerge goes on to talk Jonathan Taylor amidst the reports Tuesday that the Colts have granted Taylor and his camp permission to look for a trade. George explains how Richardson doesn’t need Taylor to grow and develop in the backfield as a quarterback. Taylor would be a luxury for Richardson to help take some heat off him. George details that “I needed Marshall Faulk, Anthony Richardson does not need Jonathan Taylor”. What kind of running back does Jeff think Indianapolis needs? What does Jeff think Anthony Richardson need and doesn’t need?

Jeff also talks about how many games a young quarterback needs to be ready to take the starting job and when to know Richardson is developing and learning, what we should be looking for this pre-season in Richardson, and Jeff talks about his best years in the NFL. Where did Jeff spend his best years as quarterback, he talks about his time in the NFL, how much fun it was, how it was a dream come true, and what he would have done differently if he could do it all over again.

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Jeff George, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, but you can watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

The post Jeff George Joins The Show To Talk Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor And More! appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Jeff George Joins The Show To Talk Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor And More! was originally published on 1075thefan.com