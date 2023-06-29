The Savannah Bananas Bring “Banana Ball” to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A unique team will be showcasing its baseball skills this weekend at Indy’s Victory Field.

The Savannah Bananas will be stopping in the Circle City Thursday and Friday as part of their World Tour. Tickets for the two games – which should always last less than two hours – are sold out.

If you have never heard of the Savannah Bananas, you might be wondering what, exactly, they do.

Well, the team’s baseball players deliver an entertaining spectacle as they play “Banana Ball,” complete with dancing, walking on stilts, performing acrobatic stunts, and more.

According to the website, “We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be.”

And, if you are a die-hard MLB fan, you will notice that the rules for “Banana Ball” are…slightly different. For example, for most innings, the team with the majority of the runs will get only one point, so the scoreboard should never reflect a blowout win.

Instead of walking, the batter sprints as far as he can around the diamond, while opposing teammates try to touch the baseball in order to make it become “live” once more. See the full rules of “Banana Ball” here.

The Bananas’ home field is Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia.