Elwood Police Release Body Cam Footage of June 9th Shooting

ELWOOD, Ind. — The Elwood Police Department has released body camera footage from the June 9th shooting of Dakota McCreary.
Police were called about a domestic battery incident involving McCreary from earlier that Friday. Officers found McCreary, 26 of Noblesville, in a remote area near some woods and a business.
Body cam footage shows both Elwood officers spot something in McCreary’s right hand, and they retreat to the car, grab their guns, and take cover.
One officer orders McCreary to drop the object several times, but he refused. That’s when he was shot at twice, with only one bullet hitting him, say police.
The object was a lighter, shaped and painted to look exactly like a handgun.
Dakota McCreary survived and was later charged with burglary, theft, and domestic battery. No officers were hurt, and the officer who pulled the trigger was ruled justified.
