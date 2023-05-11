Proof from Jake Query that It’s Never Too Late to Finish What You Started

Jake Query, a prominent figure in Indianapolis sports radio, recently celebrated his graduation from Indiana University Kokomo. What makes his story remarkable is that he began his bachelor’s degree in 1991. He just completed it this year.

His decision to return to college was prompted by an on-air conversation in which his interviewer referred to him as an IU graduate. He explained that he had attended IU but did not complete his degree. Query is honest. That led to a call from the Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education who encouraged him to set an example for others by returning to complete his degree.

It’s never too late to never again do Algebra. pic.twitter.com/YE3KuxtOIi — Jake Query (@jakequery) May 10, 2023

A Life Full of Opportunities

Query’s career in broadcasting began when he was hired by a television station while attending IUPUI. He eventually became a turn announcer for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network. He is also a morning show co-host on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis. Although he has experienced great success in his career, Query sometimes thought about the degree he had not finished. Motivation also kicked in when he was selected for his high school’s Hall of Fame.

Perseverance and Hard Work Pay Off for Query

His academic success in his return to college is impressive. Query earned a 3.8 GPA and was on the dean’s list. He is proud of his accomplishment. He inspires others who may have similar stories and show that there is no time limit or expiration date on growing intellectually. His story proves that with commitment and hard work, anyone can achieve their goals.

Kevin & Query – Recapping Jake’s graduation, Colts schedule release & more! https://t.co/MVqWeoHDxP — 1075 The Fan (@1075thefan) May 11, 2023

The Importance of Education

Overall, Jake Query’s story highlights the importance of personal growth and development. Query’s determination and perseverance are on display. Whether you are just starting your educational journey or are considering returning to college after a long break, Query’s story proves that it’s never too late to finish what you started. Congrats Jake!