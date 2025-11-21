Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Who’s swatting these Indiana Republicans? There needs to be arrests
2. MAGA JUSSIE SMOLLETT?
3. “Homeownership has become unaffordable” due to global warming.” – Hakeem Jeffries
4. WashPO falsely claims that the U.S. Coast Guard under President Trump passed a policy in favor of the swastika, Confederate flag and nooses
5. Greg Abbott designates the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations
6. The economy is not great
7. Indiana Chief of Staff position open
