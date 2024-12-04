Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/4/24: Hilbert Circle Theater, CNN, Eric Adams, Kokomo Mansion, Protecting Children at SCOTUS

Published on December 4, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Facelift for Hilbert circle theater

Facelift for Hilbert circle theater – https://www.ibj.com/articles/iso-considering-massive-overhaul-to-hilbert-circle-theatre-ceo-says?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. Record spending expected this holiday season

3. Cable news continues to be crazy

ALX 🇺🇸 on X: “I’m pretty sure Scott Jennings has a higher IQ than everyone else in the room combined. Holy shit they are painful to listen to. https://t.co/qArpd997mS” / X

4. NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Illegal immigration is a problem. Cancel me, I don't care

NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Illegal immigration is a problem. Cancel me, I don’t care – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nyc-mayor-delivers-blunt-message-left-wing-critics-desire-meet-trumps-incoming-border-czar

5. Kokomo Mansion For Sale

6. Protecting children at the Supreme Court

Protecting children at the Supreme Court – https://www.wsj.com/opinion/u-s-v-skrmetti-tennessee-law-transgender-minors-hormones-treatment-9be82071?mod=hp_opin_pos_0

