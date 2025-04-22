Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/22/25: Indiana AG Rokita sues DHS over voter rolls, Put up the damn photos and shut your mouths, Pope Francis cause of death was a stroke, Why Tony celebrates Passover, Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre, Bob Dylan isn’t that good, Gold prices continue to go up, The left wants Hegseth’s head

Published on April 22, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Indiana AG Rokita sues DHS over voter rolls

Indiana AG Rokita sues DHS over voter rolls – https://fox59.com/news/lawsuit-indiana-ag-rokita-diego-morales-sue-dhs-for-failing-to-verify-citizenship-of-55000-voters/

2. Dear Military Leaders: Put up the damn photos and shut your mouths

Dear Military Leaders: Put up the damn photos and shut your mouths – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/army-suspends-commander-after-trump-vance-hegseth-vanish-from-command-board

3. Pope Francis cause of death was a stroke

Pope Francis cause of death was a stroke – https://www.newsnationnow.com/religion/pope-francis-dies-at-88/

4. Why Tony celebrates Passover

Why Tony celebrates Passover
5. Another edition of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre

6. I like Bob Dylan, but this is insane

I like Bob Dylan, but this is insane – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/ohio-man-attends-his-128th-bob-dylan-concert/

7. The left wants Pete Hegseth's head

The left wants Pete Hegseth's head
