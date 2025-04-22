Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/22/25: Indiana AG Rokita sues DHS over voter rolls, Put up the damn photos and shut your mouths, Pope Francis cause of death was a stroke, Why Tony celebrates Passover, Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre, Bob Dylan isn’t that good, Gold prices continue to go up, The left wants Hegseth’s head
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indiana AG Rokita sues DHS over voter rolls
Indiana AG Rokita sues DHS over voter rolls – https://fox59.com/news/lawsuit-indiana-ag-rokita-diego-morales-sue-dhs-for-failing-to-verify-citizenship-of-55000-voters/
2. Dear Military Leaders: Put up the damn photos and shut your mouths
Dear Military Leaders: Put up the damn photos and shut your mouths – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/army-suspends-commander-after-trump-vance-hegseth-vanish-from-command-board
3. Pope Francis cause of death was a stroke
Pope Francis cause of death was a stroke – https://www.newsnationnow.com/religion/pope-francis-dies-at-88/
4. Why Tony celebrates Passover
5. Another edition of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre
6. I like Bob Dylan, but this is insane
I like Bob Dylan, but this is insane – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/ohio-man-attends-his-128th-bob-dylan-concert/
7. The left wants Pete Hegseth's head
More from WIBC 93.1 FM