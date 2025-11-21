Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/21/25: This swatting is disgusting. Where are the arrests? Trump pushing Ukraine peace plan….again. Everyone is travelling on Thanksgiving. Daniel Jones is on the injury report for the first time time this season. Democrats told active-duty military not to obey orders from Trump. They should resign in shame

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. This swatting is disgusting. Where are the arrests?
This swatting is disgusting. Where are the arrests?
2. Trump pushing Ukraine peace plan….again

Trump pushing Ukraine peace plan….again
3. Everyone is travelling on Thanksgiving
Everyone is travelling on Thanksgiving
4. Daniel Jones is on the injury report for the first time time this season
5. Democrats told active-duty military not to obey orders from Trump. They should resign in shame
Schumer and Jeffries can go to hell
….more
….Democrats told active duty military not to obey orders from Trump. They should resign in shame. Who needs to lower the temperature?
….Trump wants arrests
….Trump now has brought the subject to the fore. Good.