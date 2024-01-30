Police: Kokomo Man Posted Photos of Himself Illegally Owning Guns on Instagram

KOKOMO, Ind.–A convicted felon from Kokomo posted pictures of himself on Instagram of illegally having a gun, says the U.S. Department of Justice. Now he’ll spend nearly 6 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say in March of 2021, the police started investigating a man named Bradley Morgan because they found out he had been making Instagram posts that showed him pointing guns at the camera. Morgan was a convicted felon and had an active warrant when this was going on.

On April 14, 2021, police got a search warrant for Morgan’s home in Kokomo and found him hiding in the bedroom closet. In the same bedroom, investigators say they found controlled substances, a .40 caliber Glock with a 23-round capacity extended magazine, and a 9mm Smith and Wesson.

Morgan has previous felony convictions for criminal recklessness and criminal recklessness with a dangerous weapon in Howard County.

“Multiple convictions for violent crimes were not enough to convince this offender to stop carrying a deadly weapon,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “The serious federal prison sentence imposed here should send a message to citizens returning to the community from custody: if you choose to possess a gun you will go right back to prison. Our office will continue to partner with the ATF and local task forces in Kokomo and all across our district to ensure that the most dangerous armed offenders are taken off our streets.”

Morgan is 24 years old. His exact federal prison sentence is 68 months.

“This is another successful collective investigative effort between federal and local law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime in our community. The dedicated men and women of the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and our federal partners will continuously work together to do whatever is necessary to prosecute violent crime offenders and make our communities safer for all law-abiding citizens,” said Chief of Kokomo Police, Doug Stout.