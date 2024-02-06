Pacers Second Half Defense Shuts Down Rockets to Win 132-129

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – After giving up 75 first half points to the(23-27), the(29-23) hold Houston to 39% in the second half to win 132-129. The Pacers have now won two straight.

First Quarter Last week the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings had a 39-38 first quarter. Houston and Indiana would top that with a 41-39 first quarter. It was not a great start for the Pacers because the Rockets converted their first seven shots. The only stop Indiana got prior to their first miss was a Jalen Green turnover. Indiana was able to hang around with Houston because they were also shooting a high clip. The Pacers first lead came when Pascal Siakam drilled a three with 7:27 left to make it 18-17. The Rockets would take a five-point lead with 5:36 left. However, Indiana was able to close the quarter out strong to take a 41-39 advantage to the second quarter. Siakam and Jabari Smith Jr. led all scorers with 9 points.

Second Quarter To start the second quarter, the Pacers offense and defense struggled. Houston opened the quarter with a 12-2 run to take an eight-point lead with 9:36 left in the half. Houston would push the lead to ten on three occasions, but the Pacers made sure that lead never went further than that. After going down 61-51, Indiana 7-0 burst to cut it to three with a Myles Turner jump shot. However, Houston was able to answer the run to outscore Indiana the final four minutes 14-10 to lead 75-68. Smith Jr. led all scorers with 18 points after a nine-point second quarter. Siakam and Green followed up Smith Jr. with 14 points in the half. Houston shot 65.2% in the first half and went 8/12 from downtown. Indiana shot 65.9% while converting 7/16 from distance.

Third Quarter After struggling to get stops in the first half, the Pacers were able to get some early stops after going back down by ten points 90 seconds into the half. Rick Carlisle's team responded with a 9-2 burst to cut it to 85-82 following a Siakam putback. The Rockets countered and pushed it back their advantage to eight points following two Dillon Brooks free throws. Four minutes later, Indiana took their first lead in the second half after Buddy Hield knocked down a triple to make it 100-98. In the final 6:11, the Pacers outscored the Rockets 17-3 to go into the fourth quarter leading 106-99. Siakam had another outstanding quarter with 10 points. He led all scorers with 24 points followed by Brooks with 21 and Smith Jr. with 20.

Fourth Quarter The late momentum the Pacers created in the fourth quarter, carried over to the fourth quarter. Indiana opened the final twelve minutes of action outscoring Houston 12-5 to go ahead 118-104 after Aaron Nesmith swished a three. Houston was able to claw their way back behind Green's twelve points in the quarter. With 3:10 left, Indiana led 129-119, but the Rockets did not quit. In fact, they were able to make it a one possession game with 46 seconds left because of a 8-2 run. The game was iced because of a Tyrese Haliburton being able to get to the basket and convert the layup with 21 seconds left. Houston missed three straight three's before Alperen Sengun tipped in a Brooks missed three. Indiana beat the Houston press and dribbled out the clock to win 132-129. Haliburton led the Pacers with nine points in the quarter.

Top Performers Pascal Siakam (29p, 4r, 4a), Myles Turner (21p), Tyrese Haliburton (18p and 7a in 29 minutes), T.J. McConnell (17p and 4a). For Houston, Jalen Green (30p), Dillon Brooks (23p), Alperen Sengun (20p, 10r, 6a), and Jabari Smith Jr. (20p and 9r). For tonight's full box score, click here.

Notes After experiencing hamstring soreness following the Portland game, Haliburton played the most minutes (29) in his fifth game back. Houston's Jalen Green recorded his sixth 30+ point game of the season today. Alperen Sengun registered his 23rd double-double of the season and rookie Amen Thompson notched his third double-double of the season. Siakam notched 20+ points for the seventh time in eleven games. After shooting 65.2% in the first half, Houston shot 39.2% in the second half. Houston out-rebounded Indiana in the second half 31-14. Indiana has now won nine straight games against the Rockets and have swept the season series for four consecutive years.