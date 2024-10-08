Indiana Pacers Fall to Atlanta Hawks in Preseason Opener

(Atlanta, GA) – Seth Lundy’s late three lifts the Atlanta Hawks over the Indiana Pacers in the first of four preseason games.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the first time since May, Indiana Pacers basketball is back! With Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson being held out of the preseason opener, James Wiseman got the start at center. The other four starters were Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Pascal Siakam. That group set the tone for the Pacers early by quickly jumping ahead 11-3 with 9:12 left. Nembhard, Haliburton, and Siakam all had baskets during that stretch. The starters would eventually go up 22-5 after a Siakam triple with 6:03 left. Rick Carlisle entered the second unit with 3:51 left in the quarter leading 25-15. Atlanta’s bench outscored Indiana 20-6 to take a 35-31 advantage after twelve minutes. The Hawks closed the quarter on a 11-0 run with Trae Young concluding the quarter with a three-pointer. Jalen Johnson and Pascal Siakam were tied for the most points in the quarter with eight points.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty After poorly closing the first quarter, Indiana opened the second quarter with a 11-0 run to take a 44-35 lead after a T.J. McConnell jumper. Atlanta would pull within three points with 5:10 left in the half following two Clint Capela free throws. The Pacers would receive back-to-back threes from Haliburton and Nesmith. Indiana would push it to a 58-47 advantage following a Siakam layup. Quinn Snider’s team would tie the game up at 58 after scoring eleven straight points with Young knocking down a floater. The Pacers scored the final five points of the quarter courtesy of Siakam’s third three of the half and a Wiseman hook shot. At halftime, Indiana led 63-58. That would be the final time that the starters would play in the game. Siakam and Johnson continued to pace all scorers with 15 first half points. Nembhard chipped in with 10 points and Haliburton finished the night with 8 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds on 3/7 shooting.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty With none of the starts participating in the second half, Indiana rolled with Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard, and Quenton Jackson for the majority of the third quarter. Mathurin and Walker were the only two players for Indiana to play all twelve minutes. Indiana was outscored 41-35 in the quarter. Atlanta scored to first four points of the half to make it a 63-62 game. Indiana would possess the lead for the next five minutes until Clint Capela converted a layup to push Atlanta ahead 81-80 with 6:34 left in the quarter. Both teams passed the lead back and forth with the largest lead being four points by the Pacers. After thirty-six minutes, Atlanta led 99-98. Johnson for Atlanta led all scorers at the time with 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Indiana's leading scorer was still Siakam with 15 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty None of Indiana’s key bench players played much in the final quarter of play. The only one that played was Ben Sheppard and that was for 3:55. Cole Swider, Enrique Freeman, Tristen Newton, James Johnson, and Kendall Brown played majority of the quarter. This quarter was very similar to the third quarter. Neither team going on runs to pull ahead and the game staying within a possession for the entire quarter for the most part. With 2:19 left, the game was tied 125-125 and then Indiana went ahead three following a free throw from Newton and two more from Jackson. It felt like the Pacers had the game wrapped up because they led 130-127 with 11.1 seconds left following two Swider free throws. David Roddy converted the first free throw and then the Hawks got the offensive rebound. Seth Lundy then drilled a three with three tenths of a second left to win it 131-130.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Jalen Johnson (19p, 10r, 3s), Trae Young (17p, 6r), Zaccharie Risacher (18p), Clint Capela (11p, 9r), and Larry Nance Jr. (11p, 3r, 3a). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (15p, 4a, 3r), Quenton Jackson (13p, 4a, 4r), Cole Swider (12p, 4r), Obi Toppin (11p, 4r), Andrew Nembhard (10p, 3r, 3a), and T.J. McConnell (10p, 3a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.