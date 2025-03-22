Indiana Pacers 108 – Brookyln Nets 103 (Mar. 22nd, 2025) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – The Indiana Pacers (41-29) win their seventh consecutive home game with a nail-biting victory over the Brooklyn Nets (23-48).

1. Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers Source: Getty With Tyrese Haliburton returning from his three-game absence because of lower back soreness, Indiana’s starting lineup was Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. Indiana’s early success in the game was centered around Turner. He recorded a pair of blocks and half of the team’s ten points in the first 4:20. Haliburton then took over by scoring or assisting on the next ten points. Indiana’s largest lead in the first quarter was 26-17 when Siakam converted a layup in transition off a T.J. McConnell assist. Indiana’s offense stalled in the final 2:18, allowing the Brooklyn Nets to get back into the game. After twelve minutes of play, Indiana was ahead 28-25. Haliburton paced all players in scoring with 10 points and assists with three. Brooklyn’s leading scorers were Jalen Wilson, Keon Johnson, and Trendon Watford with 6 points each. Indiana’s defense held Brooklyn to 7/21 shooting from the field, but 5/11 successful shots were three-pointers. Indiana struggled from deep, only converting two of its ten attempts.

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side In the first quarter, Indiana only trailed once, and it was by a point. They would not let Brooklyn possess the lead at all in the second quarter after closing the quarter with authority. Indiana’s advantage doubled on the first possession with a triple from Toppin. The Nets would score five straight to cut the Pacers advantage to one point after a Trendon Watford field goal. Rick Carlisle subbed his starting guards back on the possession prior, and then Haliburton and Nembhard were involved in six of the next nine points following the Watford shot to push Indiana’s advantage to double digits. With 3:01 left in the half, Indiana’s advantage hit a first half high thirteen points when Mathurin converted a reverse layup in transition to make it 54-41. Brooklyn would close the half out well and cut the Indiana advantage down to six points with twenty-six seconds left. Indiana scored the final three point in the half on a three-point play from Toppin. At halftime, Indiana was leading Brooklyn 61-52. Cameron Johnson and Obi Toppin were the scoring leaders in the quarter with eight points. Haliburton continued to pace all players in points with 13 and assists with 5 in the first half. Siakam and Turner were also in double figures with 11 points. Brooklyn’s leading scorers were Jalen Wilson, Keon Johnson, and Trendon Watford with 10 points each. Indiana held Brooklyn to 41.3% shooting in the first half from the field.

The start of the second half was very comparable to the start of the contest. Myles Turner being the energizer for the Pacers. He opened the half scoring five of first seven points for Indiana, resulting in a Brooklyn timeout 54 seconds into the start of the half. Brooklyn would cut Indiana's advantage to single digits just one more time in the contest after the start of the half. With 4:01 left in the quarter, Watford cut the basket and dunked the ball to make it 79-70. The Pacers would close the quarter with an 11-0 run featuring baskets from Mathurin, McConnell, and Siakam to make it 90-70 after thirty-six minutes of play. Turner was the scoring leader in the quarter with 10 points, making him the games leading scorer with 21 points. With four assists in the third quarter, Haliburton was just one assist away from his tenth consecutive double-double. He had 15 points after three quarters, only trailing Turner and Siakam (18 points) in scoring for the Pacers. Brooklyn's leading scorer in the quarter was, once again, Watford with 8 points. The Nets leading scorer going to the fourth quarter was Watford with 18 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty After closing the quarter with a big run, it had the feeling that if the Pacers could continue their run to start the final quarter, then they would finally have a game this week that didn’t come down to the final seconds. However, Brooklyn did not quit. In fact, they almost took the lead because the offense went colder than ice cold for the Pacers. The Nets scored four points at the start of the quarter and then Rick Carlisle inserted four of the five starters, the only one not on the floor was Siakam. It didn’t matter because Brooklyn still managed to go on a 21-2 run. With 4:30 left in the period, Indiana was ahead 92-91 after a Nic Claxton flush. The Pacers called a timeout to regroup, and they got a basket from Mathurin out of the timeout. Siakam would then take over for the Pacers to ensure they get the win. He scored seven of the next eight points to put the Pacers ahead 102-95 with 27.1 seconds left in the game. Even though the Pacers were in the driver seat, things would not be easy for them. Haliburton attempted to throw the ball off the back of Watford with 10.1 seconds left in the game, but he pinned the ball against his hip and then stepped out and hit a three to make it 104-101. Indiana would inbound the ball to Siakam with a chance to put the game away, and he knocked down one of the two free throws. Indiana let Brooklyn sprint down the court for a dunk, leaving 3.1 seconds on the clock with a 105-103 lead. Haliburton would be fouled before the ball was inbounded, thus sending Haliburton to the line for one free throw. The Pacers would inbound the ball to Nembhard, leaving Brooklyn with 1.9 seconds left, but Nembhard knocked down both foul shots. Indiana extends its home winning streak to seven games with a 108-103 win.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Pascal Siakam (26p, 6a, 3r), Myles Turner (22p, 8r, 3b), Tyrese Haliburton (16p, 12a, 8r), Bennedict Mathurin (11p, 4r), and Obi Toppin (10p, 5r). For Brooklyn, Trendon Watford (26p, 5r), Cameron Johnson (20p, 9r, 5a), Keon Johnson (17p, 4r, 3s), and Jalen Wilson (13p, 6r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 41-29 and 22-10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indiana is 25-11 in 2025 Indiana is 11-6 after the All-Star break Indiana is 12 games over .500 for the first time on the season

Indiana has won 9 of its last 10 games at home 7 consecutive home wins is longest winning streak since 2014-2015

Indiana improves to 27-7 when recording 30+ assists in a game this season

Indiana’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 6 games

Indiana currently possesses the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference Milwaukee trails Indiana by 1.5 games (plays tonight in Sacramento) Detroit trails Indiana by 2.5 games

Cameron Johnson has scored 20+ points in 22 games this season

Myles Turner has scored 20+ points in 13 games this season

Myles Turner is now tied for 2nd in the NBA for blocks per game

Myles Turner is 4th in the NBA in total blocks with 118

Myles Turner has recorded 2+ blocks in 7 of the last 10 games

Myles Turner’s 5 threes are the most in a game since 2/28 at Miami

Pascal Siakam has scored 20+ points in 40 games this season

Trendon Watford recorded a season-high 26 points Watford’s 8th career game with 20+ points

Tyrese Haliburton extended his double-double streak to 10 games Personal & franchise best with points & assists

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 25th double-double on the season